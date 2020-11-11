94,484 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

