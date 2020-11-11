Aaron’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,812 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,063% compared to the average daily volume of 130 put options.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAN shares. Stephens upped their target price on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $63,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 435.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

