Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at SVB Leerink

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABEO. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.07.

ABEO opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 972,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,985.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 386,705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 338,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 438.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 52,696 shares in the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

