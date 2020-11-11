Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 70,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

