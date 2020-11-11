Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on November 11th (NYSE:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors’ (NYSE:ASO) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 11th. Academy Sports and Outdoors had issued 15,625,000 shares in its public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $203,125,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

