ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.84) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.84) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.58). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.17% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,254 shares of company stock worth $628,875. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

