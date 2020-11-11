Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ACEL opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $921.62 million, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.