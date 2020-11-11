Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.91% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $160.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 173,834 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 99,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 321.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

