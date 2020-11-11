Acutus Medical (AFIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Acutus Medical to post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($32.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($31.41). The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 million. On average, analysts expect Acutus Medical to post $-32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.70.

AFIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.