AdaptHealth Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.50 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AHCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

AHCO stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.42 and a beta of -0.11. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $7,945,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 495,014 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 580,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 87.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 727,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

