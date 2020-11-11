Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 11,100 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $558,219.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,779 shares in the company, valued at $592,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.