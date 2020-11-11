Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $47.78 and last traded at $48.08. Approximately 868,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,091,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

Specifically, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $75,342.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,342.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,559 shares of company stock valued at $28,592,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

