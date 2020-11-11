adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €325.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on adidas (ETR:ADS) in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ETR:ADS opened at €281.50 ($331.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02. adidas has a 1 year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1 year high of €317.45 ($373.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €276.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €249.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

