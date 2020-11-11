adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $331.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.74 and a 200 day moving average of $286.65. adidas has a 12-month low of $172.25 and a 12-month high of $359.97.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

