Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aduro Biotech in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.42). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

KDNY opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Aduro Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $226.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.12.

About Aduro Biotech

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

