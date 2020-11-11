Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (AFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$253.78 million.

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) stock opened at C$29.87 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.07. The firm has a market cap of $558.84 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$267,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,551,706. Also, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.05, for a total value of C$1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$969,487.35. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,491.

About Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

