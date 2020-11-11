AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ AGMH opened at $14.51 on Friday. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company develops and sells enterprise application software, including accounting software and enterprise resource planning software; and social trading software and multi-accounting trading management system to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients.

