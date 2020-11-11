Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ACDVF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Air Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Air Canada from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.86.

ACDVF stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

