Alan Mateo Sells 2,666 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.14, for a total value of $733,523.24.

On Friday, October 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 687 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.79, for a total value of $183,971.73.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10.

NYSE VEEV opened at $264.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.69. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 128.23, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.28.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

