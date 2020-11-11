Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $67.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alarm.com traded as high as $78.62 and last traded at $77.25, with a volume of 10184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Alarm.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 9,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $591,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,736.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 17,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $945,885.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,937.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,781. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 49,454.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

