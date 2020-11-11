Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $415.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.