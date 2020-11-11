Alex Gorsky Purchases 4,232 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IBM opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,955,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 113,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

