Alexco Resource (AXU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

Alexco Resource stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.50.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

