ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. ALLETE also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25-3.45 EPS.

ALLETE stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.35. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.25.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

