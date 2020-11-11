Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.07) Per Share

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.07) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Shares of ALLO opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 378,902 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,501.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,950 shares of company stock worth $8,193,029. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

