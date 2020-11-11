Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,839,000 after buying an additional 1,781,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10,406.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,279 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 211,485 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 355,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 177,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 16,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $651,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

