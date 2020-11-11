Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ALLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Shares of ALLO opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.64. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 25,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 378,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,501.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,782,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

