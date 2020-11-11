Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Trading 7.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $34.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ally Financial traded as high as $31.74 and last traded at $29.87. 9,435,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 5,846,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 211.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

