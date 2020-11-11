Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTG opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

ALTG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

