Altai Capital Management, L.P. Sells 1,193,436 Shares of MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Stock

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,193,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $8,389,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 105,299 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $739,198.98.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,719,564 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $12,088,534.92.

Shares of MobileIron stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. MobileIron, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $832.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.21.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 102.36% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOBL shares. Roth Capital downgraded MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MobileIron during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MobileIron during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MobileIron during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MobileIron during the third quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MobileIron during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MobileIron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

