Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider James Dagg Sells 8,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $383,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Dagg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $315,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.25 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Several analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock worth $175,125,000 after acquiring an additional 425,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock valued at $153,508,000 after purchasing an additional 292,364 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after buying an additional 130,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,724 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,450,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

