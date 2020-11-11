Altimmune (ALT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Altimmune to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter.

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Get Altimmune alerts:

ALT opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. Altimmune has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $35.10.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.