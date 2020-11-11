Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Todd Patriacca Sells 3,000 Shares

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $147,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Patriacca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

On Friday, October 23rd, Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -181.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $54.79.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,092,000 after purchasing an additional 694,793 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $897,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 581,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter.

AIMC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.