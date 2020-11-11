Alwyn Dawkins Sells 612 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $281,840.00.

Shares of IT opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average of $124.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 130,156 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gartner by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,777,000 after purchasing an additional 87,684 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

