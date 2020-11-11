Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $358,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,682,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,218,600. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $239.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $273.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

