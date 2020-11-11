Ameresco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,818 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,363% compared to the typical daily volume of 155 call options.

Shares of AMRC opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 22,224 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $937,408.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,098.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 12,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $507,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,583 shares of company stock worth $3,471,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

