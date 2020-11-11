América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) versus Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Head-To-Head Survey

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares América Móvil and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 2.73% 12.08% 1.65% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

América Móvil has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares América Móvil and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $52.35 billion 0.88 $3.59 billion $1.06 13.26 Koninklijke KPN $6.16 billion 2.00 $701.12 million N/A N/A

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke KPN.

Dividends

América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. América Móvil pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for América Móvil and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 2 4 0 2.67 Koninklijke KPN 0 1 3 0 2.75

América Móvil currently has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential downside of 13.47%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Summary

América Móvil beats Koninklijke KPN on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Claro, Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, TracFone, Straight Talk, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company had 282.6 million wireless subscribers and 81.4 million fixed revenue generating units (RGUs). AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company also provides cloud, workspace, and security services to small and medium enterprises; and workplace management, IT management, cybersecurity, and information and communication technologies to large and corporate enterprises. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

