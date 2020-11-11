American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Shares Up 19.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) shot up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.13. 1,211,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 370,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Specifically, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 65,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $1,373,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 297,056 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,016. 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

