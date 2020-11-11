American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised American International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in American International Group by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

