American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.41-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.819-84.794 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.17 million.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $432.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.85. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. Analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti upgraded American Public Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

In other American Public Education news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $51,560.31. Also, COO Robert E. Gay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,547.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,717 shares of company stock valued at $358,616. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.