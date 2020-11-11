American Well (AMWL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.84. American Well has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMWL. Piper Sandler began coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

