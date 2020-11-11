Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) Insider Erika Schraner Purchases 16,772 Shares

Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) insider Erika Schraner acquired 16,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,126.40 ($26,295.27).

Shares of LON AMO opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $93.54 million and a PE ratio of 59.50. Amino Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($2.03).

Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) Company Profile

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

