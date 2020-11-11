AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMN. Bank of America assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $62.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

