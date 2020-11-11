Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $129.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $105.21 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion and a PE ratio of -74.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after buying an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,577,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $13,064,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 984,684 shares of company stock valued at $90,379,726 in the last ninety days.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.