Analysts Offer Predictions for Hostess Brands, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hostess Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $451,737.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,737. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,297,897 shares of company stock worth $17,245,980 over the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

