Apache (NYSE:APA) Stock Price Up 14.3% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) rose 14.3% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 26,844,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,100,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.51 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

Apache Company Profile (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

