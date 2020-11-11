Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aphria traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 58659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Aphria by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Aphria Company Profile (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

