Apollo Investment Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Investment in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $559.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Apollo Investment by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

