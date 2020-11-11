Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s Quiet Period To End on November 11th (OTCMKTS:APSGU)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s (OTCMKTS:APSGU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 11th. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital had issued 75,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

APSGU stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Company Profile

