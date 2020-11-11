Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.70, but opened at $62.22. Aptevo Therapeutics shares last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 48,944 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 636,675 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 174,277 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $3,961,316.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

APVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $143.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.52.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.